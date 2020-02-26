Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Two men acquitted in Chaudhry Aslam murder case

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Photo: AFP

Two men have been acquitted in the murder case of former CID SP Chaudhry Aslam.

An anti-terrorism case announced the verdict on Wednesday.

Zafar alias Saeen and Abeed were accused of facilitating the police officer’s assassination. They were acquitted because of lack of evidence.

Tehreek-e-Taliban head Mullah Fazlullah has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Aslam, who was known as one of Karachi’s bravest policemen, and two other officers were killed in a suicide bombing on the Lyari Expressway on January 9, 2014.

He killed at least 80 suspected terrorists and arrested many high-profile criminals in his 30-year career.

