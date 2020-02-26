Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Two killed in truck-car collision on Okara’s Depalpur Road

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

Two people were killed and two injured after a speeding truck collided into a car on Okara’s Depalpur Road on Tuesday.

A rescue team was immediately called after which the injured and the bodies were transferred to a hospital. According to doctors, the injured people are out of danger.

“The truck was speeding when it collided into the car,” a rescue officer said. “The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene,” he added.

The rescue team also removed the car and other remnants from the road lateat night.

