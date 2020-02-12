Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Two Karachi schools’ registrations suspended for not administering polio drops

Posted: Feb 12, 2020
Two private schools in Karachi had their registrations suspended for not cooperating during the anti-polio campaign.

The Sindh health and education departments collaborated for an anti-polio campaign that targeted students enrolled at private schools in Karachi.

Two schools–British School and Kinderland School–had their registrations cancelled while 40 others were issued show cause notices. They have submitted apologies and promises to cooperate with the teams next time.

The private schools director-general said action will be taken against schools that do not cooperate with the polio teams.

The drive was started on February 10 and will continue till February 16.

According to letters sent to the schools, they did not cooperate with the polio teams or administer the anti-polio drops to their children.

MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn't be given to children below six years'
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
