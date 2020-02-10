Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Two Karachi ‘robbers’ arrested during operation by Baghdadi police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Two Karachi 'robbers' arrested during operation by Baghdadi police

File Photo

Two men, accused of snatching and robbery, were arrested on Sunday during an operation conducted by the Baghdadi police in Karachi.

 “Both of them had stolen multiple cars few days ago,” a police officer said. An FIR against them was registered at the Baghdadi police station.

“We arrested them with the help of CCTV footage that we had acquired from the crime scene,” the officer added.

The police have confiscated illegal weapons, stolen mobile phones and motorcycles from the suspects. Both admitted their crimes in custody.

They also suspect that the suspects were involved in other crimes as well.

Karachi
 
MOST READ
