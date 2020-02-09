Two Gujarat men arrested for raping young woman, filming it

Two men have been arrested by the Gujarat police for the rape of a young woman.

A woman filed at the case at the Kanja police station against a group of men for kidnapping her and her young daughter at gunpoint, taking them to a dera and raping the girl in front of her. They also filmed the crime so they could blackmail us, the woman said.

The mother was able to flee their captivity and ran to the police station.

The police raided the dera where they arrested two of the suspects named in the FIR and seized weapons from them. Raids are under way to arrest the other suspects.