Two foreign mountaineers rescued by Pakistan Army from Baltoro Glacier

Amy pilots conducted a rescue operation

Two foreign mountain climbers were rescued by pilots of the Pakistan Army from Baltoro Glacier’s Broad Peak on Sunday, according to the ISPR.

The mountaineers, Donald Allen Bowie from the United States and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva from Finland, were stranded en route due to sickness caused by extreme weather conditions.

When the army got the news they immediately sent its aviation pilots on a rescue operation, according to the ISPR.

Bowie and Nakyva had taken part in an international winter expedition attempting to summit the Broad Peak.

Last week, the French military had conferred medals to the Pakistan Army pilots who had rescued a French mountaineer from the Nanga Parbat in a night expedition in 2018.