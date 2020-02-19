Two dine-and-dash cases reported Islamabad’s F-7 in a month

A group of four people has perfected the art of dining and dashing in Islamabad, a dirty trick of to avoid paying the bill.

Two restaurants in the capital’s F-7, Loafology Bakery and Café, and Petit Brugge, were targeted by the group on February 10 and 16, respectively. According to the restaurant staff, the group did not just scam them but also physically assaulted their servers.

“A group of three men had come to the cafe on Monday (February 10),” Owais, Loafology Bakery and Café’s senior server, told SAMAA Digital. “They were apparently waiting for someone.

“After a while, a woman entered and one of the three men joined her at a separate table,” Owais said. “Both groups ordered food and after they were done eating the man dining with the woman told me that he would come back after dropping her off.”

After the man did not return for more than 10 minutes, his friends asked the server to get them print-outs of their bills. “They claimed that they had left their wallets in their car and asked me to accompany them,” he said.

However, when Owais went outside with them, they quickly got into the car and pushed him off, while mocking him, and drove off without paying the bill.

The management of Loafology Bakery and Café has put up details of the incident along with CCTV footage on their Facebook page.

“They had a silver Honda Civic (2002 model),” Owais said. It had a Lahore number plate which was half broken.

A week later, a similar incident took place at Petit Brugge, another restaurant in the same area. Four men had dined in and then left, claiming to get cash from an ATM. They took a member of staff with them.

“Something really disturbing and shameful happened at our restaurant yesterday. Petit Brugge, F-7, #Islamabad at 11:25pm.” pic.twitter.com/VGyrJu8ZUS — Islamabad (@Islaamabad) February 17, 2020

“On the way, the client told waiter Aizaz that they wanted to drive to another ATM and he should accompany them,” a post by the restaurant stated. “Just when he was about to get into the car, one of the guys pushed Aizaz causing him to fall in the middle of the road and then they made fun of him,” it said.

The post includes pictures from CCTV footage of the restaurant.

At both restaurants, the bill was between Rs3,000 and Rs4,000. Both restaurants have submitted a complaint at the Kohsar police station.

The police have claimed, however, that they have not received any complaint yet. “We called up the restaurants ourselves and asked them to submit their application, but they refused,” said Islamabad City Zone SP Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk.