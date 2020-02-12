Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan Thursday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit Thursday, according to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

President Erdogan will be visiting the country on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials, as well as heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

During the visit, President Erdogan will have a one-on-one meeting with PM Khan, the statement said. The two figures will then co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

The HLSCC is the highest-level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

There are seven Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the HLSCC, focused on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism, and education.

So far, five sessions of the HLSCC have been alternately held in Islamabad and Ankara.

The Turkish president will separately meet President Arif Alvi and address a joint session of the parliament too, the statement said further.

Together with PM Khan, he will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum that brings together leading investors and businesspeople from both countries.

The visit of President Erdogan will underscore the traditional solidarity and affinity between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

It’ll prove to be another significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.