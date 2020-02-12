Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan Thursday

Photo: FILE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit Thursday, according to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

President Erdogan will be visiting the country on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials, as well as heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

During the visit, President Erdogan will have a one-on-one meeting with PM Khan, the statement said. The two figures will then co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

The HLSCC is the highest-level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

There are seven Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the HLSCC, focused on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism, and education.

So far, five sessions of the HLSCC have been alternately held in Islamabad and Ankara.

The Turkish president will separately meet President Arif Alvi and address a joint session of the parliament too, the statement said further.

Together with PM Khan, he will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum that brings together leading investors and businesspeople from both countries.

The visit of President Erdogan will underscore the traditional solidarity and affinity between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

It’ll prove to be another significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visit, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.