HOME > Pakistan

Turkish President Erdogan to address Parliament today

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: PID

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be addressing a joint session of Parliament today (Friday).

He arrived in Islamabad on Thursday evening on a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will have a one-on-one meeting with the premier today and meet the president in a separate meeting. PM Khan and President Erdogan will discuss relations between the two countries, defence and railways, among other things.

President Erdogan will offer his Friday prayers at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and also attend the Pak-Turk Business Forum meeting.

