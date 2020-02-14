Turkish defence minister appreciates Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention

Turkish Defence Minister General (retired) Hulusi Akar appreciated on Friday Pakistan’s contributions for prevention of conflicts in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

He called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, the ISPR said in a statement.

The two figures discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration, according to the Pakistani military’s media wing.

General Bajwa told the Turkish defence minister that Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with Turkey and would always stand by its brothers.