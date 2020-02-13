Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Pakistan today

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit today (Thursday).

He was invited by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials, as well as the heads of leading Turkish corporations. During his visit, President Erdogan will have a one-on-one meeting with PM Khan.

They will then co-chair the sixth session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

The council is the highest-level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening of relations between the two countries. There are seven joint working groups under the council that focus on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism, and education.

So far, five sessions have been alternately held in Islamabad and Ankara.

The Turkish president will also separately meet President Arif Alvi and address a joint session of Parliament on February 14.

