Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
TTP commander Sheheryar Mehsud killed in Afghanistan: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/@SaleemMehsud

Sheheryar Mehsud, the commander of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Hakimullah Mehsud group, died in a remote-controlled bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Kunar province Wednesday, the Independent Urdu reported.

Sheheryar, a close aide of slain TTP chief Hakimullah Mehsud, had left the group after Mullah Fazlullah became its leader.

According to the report, Maulana Wali Mohammad has been made the commander of TTP’s Hakimullah Mehsud group after Sheheryar’s killing.

Sheheryar was the second militant commander to be killed in Afghanistan in the past few weeks.

Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, the former deputy chief of the TTP who was regarded as the ideological teacher of the group, was also killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

