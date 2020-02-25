Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Trump offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Trump offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir

United States President Donald Trump is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir again.

A day after announcing in India that his relationship with Pakistan is “very good”, Trump reiterated his support to both countries saying that he would “do whatever he can” to help prime ministers Imran Khan and Narendra Modi as his relationship with both “gentlemen” was good.

Trump was addressing a press conference in New Delhi at the end of his two-day trip to India on Tuesday.

The US president was asked by an Indian journalist what his strategy is on terrorism coming from Pakistan to India. Trump gave a neutral, but positive response saying that he spoke “at length” about Pakistan and terrorism in his meeting with Modi and his administration.

He started off by saying that he has a very good relationship with Prime Minister [Imran] Khan. He said terrorism is a problem, but it is a problem Pakistan is “working very hard on.” He hoped for a positive outcome and said India is a brave nation.

“There has been difficulty in Pakistan and we are seeing what we can do about it. Anything I can do to mediate, anything I can do to help, I would do. They are working for Kashmir. Kashmir has been torn by a lot of people for a long time. There are two sides to every story,” Trump said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
trump
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
United States, US, Pakistan, India, Kashmir, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Prime Minister, President, New Delhi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.