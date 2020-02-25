Trump offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir

United States President Donald Trump is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir again.

A day after announcing in India that his relationship with Pakistan is “very good”, Trump reiterated his support to both countries saying that he would “do whatever he can” to help prime ministers Imran Khan and Narendra Modi as his relationship with both “gentlemen” was good.

Trump was addressing a press conference in New Delhi at the end of his two-day trip to India on Tuesday.

The US president was asked by an Indian journalist what his strategy is on terrorism coming from Pakistan to India. Trump gave a neutral, but positive response saying that he spoke “at length” about Pakistan and terrorism in his meeting with Modi and his administration.

He started off by saying that he has a very good relationship with Prime Minister [Imran] Khan. He said terrorism is a problem, but it is a problem Pakistan is “working very hard on.” He hoped for a positive outcome and said India is a brave nation.

“There has been difficulty in Pakistan and we are seeing what we can do about it. Anything I can do to mediate, anything I can do to help, I would do. They are working for Kashmir. Kashmir has been torn by a lot of people for a long time. There are two sides to every story,” Trump said.