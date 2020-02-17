Toxic gas leak kills six, affects 100 in Karachi’s Keamari

Six people were killed and over 100 affected after toxic gas leaked in Karachi’s Keamari Sunday night.

Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi confirmed six deaths. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and ordered the free medical treatment of everyone affected.

The patients were taken to Ziauddin Hospital, Kutiyana Memon, Jinnah and Civil. The vice-chairman of the union council in Keamari had said the local hospital didn’t have the capacity to treat all those affected.

Around 100 patients were brought to Ziauddin Hospital last night and most were given first aid and discharged. Everyone admitted had difficulty breathing and stomach pain and were given oxygen immediately, the hospital told SAMAA Digital.

There were four casualties at Ziauddin and four other people were admitted to the ICU because of severe breathing difficulties. One of them has been put on the ventilator.

Civil Hospital received seven patients and all are stable and have been discharged, according to hospital representative Khadim Rizvi.

The patients brought to Civil Hospital were one 16-year-old boy, one 17-year-old girl, a 40-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, two 18-year-old men and a 22-year-old man.

The deputy commissioner has been told to clear the area of gas but residents are still being advised to wear masks. The health department has sent teams to the area to tell people to wear masks and keep their doors and windows closed.

The authorities are still investigating what the gas was.

If there was any leak of poisonous gas from a ship, we would have had casualties on the docks or from the crew, but that is not the case.

Therefore, as repeatedly requested last night, please stop spreading & believing in rumors.

Once we have the report, we will inform all. — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) February 17, 2020

Despite earlier saying a ship full of chemicals had anchored at the port, Zaidi later denied any leaks from ships.