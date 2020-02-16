Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Toxic gas kills 5, affects 70 in Karachi’s Keamari: officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Toxic gas kills 5, affects 70 in Karachi’s Keamari: officials

At least five people were killed and 70 affected after toxic gas spread in Karachi’s Keamari on Sunday, confirmed officials.

The vice-chairman of union council in Keamari has confirmed the deaths of five people and said that the local hospital doesn’t have the capacity to treat all those affected.

Faisal Edhi, the head of the Edhi Foundation, told SAMAA TV that at least 70 people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, a ship full of chemicals had anchored at the port. He said that the port authorities are investigating how the gas leaked in the area.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed health and police officials to help people and shift them to Jinnah and Abbasi hospitals. The deputy commissioner has been told to clear the area of gas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Keamari, Port, Gas, Chemical
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Mixed messages from Centre about hospitals' takeover: Sindh health minister
Mixed messages from Centre about hospitals’ takeover: Sindh health minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.