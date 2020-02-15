Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Torturing animals, illegally using agricultural land to be punishable

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Torturing animals, illegally using agricultural land to be punishable

File Photo

Torturing animals, using agricultural land for illegal purposes and destroying houses can now lead to years of imprisonment and fines of millions of rupees.

The Interior Ministry introduced on Saturday a new draft consisting of stricter punishments for multiple crimes.

According to the draft, destroying or harming agricultural produce will lead to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs1 million. The arrest of the suspect will not require a warrant, it stated.

Any person involved in torturing animals, especially beasts of burden i.e. horses, donkeys, elephants and camels will be punished. Poisoning or killing them will lead to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs1 million.

The draft said that no one could enter a person’s house without permission. Upon doing so, they will be subjected to a year in prison and Rs100,000 fine. Similarly, destroying a person’s house can now lead to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs1 million.

“All these actions do not require the police to have an arrest warrant,” the draft suggested.

FaceBook WhatsApp
interior ministry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
imprisonment, animals, torture, draft, Interior Ministry, fines, houses, agricultural land, donkeys, elephants, horses, arrest warrant
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.