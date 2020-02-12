Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Top judge bashes PIA’s report in CEO appointment case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: file

The Supreme Court chided on Wednesday the Pakistan International Airline for submitting a ‘biased’ report in the CEO appointment case.

The reports submitted by the government and PIA are exactly the same, remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. It seems as if they have copy-pasted the same report, he added.

They have conducted many experiments in PIA. They appointed a German CEO and he took a plane with him, said Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

On January 21, the court ruled that PIA CEO Air Marshal (retired) Arshad Malik won’t be resuming work anytime soon and dismissed his petition.

On January 1, the Sindh High Court barred Malik from performing duties as the airline’s chief executive while hearing a petition filed by the PIA Senior Staff Association’s general secretary, Safdar Anjum. The petitioner claimed that Malik lacks the academic qualifications and adequate experience required for the post.

