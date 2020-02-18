Today’s outlook: UN chief in Lahore, federal cabinet to meet

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad to discuss the current political and economic affairs. He will also take the cabinet into confidence over the MoUs signed between Pakistan and Turkey.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has reached Lahore where he will meet leaders of different religions. Guterres may visit Shahi Qila, Badshahi Mosque and later Kartarpur Corridor in Nankana Sahib.

A Lahore sessions court will hear a defamation suit by singer and actor Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah will head to an accountability court in Sukkur as the court takes up a reference filed by NAB against him.

The Lahore High Court will hear PML-N Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List. The federal government has submitted its answer in the case.

Only two more days remain till the cricket fans can watch the first match of Pakistan Super League 2020. This fifth season of the tournament will take place entirely in Pakistan.

PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in Darya Khan, Nausehro Feroze, two days ago. The Sindh police have yet to arrest the culprits.

On this day 13 years ago, Samjhauta Express bombings occurred in which 70 people were killed and dozens wounded.

On Monday, a suicide blast near Quetta’s Iqbal Road claimed eight lives and injured 20 others.

ICYMI: Eight people were killed and over 100 affected after a toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari Sunday night, health authorities said. Click here to read the full story