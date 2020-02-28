Today’s outlook: Two PSL matches, rain expected in Punjab

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Pakistan Super League has two matches in store for fans today. Peshawar Zalmi take on the Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Multan Sultans will lock horns with the Karachi Kings in their backyard.

According to the Met Office, fresh showers are expected in most areas of Punjab and a cold breeze will blow across the country.

An Islamabad accountability court will hear the Narowal Sports Complex case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal who was granted bail in the case two days ago. He will appear before the court.

An accountability court in Lahore takes up the money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. He will head to court to attend the hearing.

Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary ban on pilgrims from 24 countries over coronavirus fears. Three hundred Pakistani passengers were off-loaded from flights going to the Kingdom from Sialkot, Karachi and Lahore.

Pakistan has suspended flight operations to Iran where coronavirus has claimed 26 lives and has reported 245 positive cases. Two people in Pakistan have also tested positive and both had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage.

Ambulances and patients at Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital are facing trouble after a water pipeline in front of the facility burst.

Today is the last day to submit income tax returns.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the first of Ramazan will fall on April 25. He made the announcement in a Twitter post.

The Awami Rickshaw Union Pakistan will protest against inflation and price hikes. They say they will take to streets against extortion.

