Today’s outlook: Two PSL matches, President Alvi goes to Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Peshawar Zalmi will face reigning champions Quetta Gladiators in Karachi in the fourth match of PSL V and Islamabad United will play the Multan Sultans in Lahore in the fifth match.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local government will celebrate “plantation day”. Each department official has been instructed to plant two saplings.
  • Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will go to the District Bar Mirpur in Azad Kashmir.
  • President Dr Arif Alvi will leave for Lahore on a three-day official visit. He will attend a university convocation ceremony and also address a gathering at the Fountain House, a rehabilitation centre.
  • The Financial Action Task Force has decided to put Pakistan on its grey list till June. It will monitor the recommendations presented by Pakistan.
  • The Ministry of Law has sent a summary for appointment of Khalid Jawed Khan as the new attorney-general to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • ICYMI: The Multan Sultans registered a five-wicket victory over the Lahore Qalandars in the third game of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Click here to read the full story.

