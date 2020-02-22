Today’s outlook: Two PSL matches, President Alvi goes to Lahore

Here are some of the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Friday).

Peshawar Zalmi will face reigning champions Quetta Gladiators in Karachi in the fourth match of PSL V and Islamabad United will play the Multan Sultans in Lahore in the fifth match.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local government will celebrate “plantation day”. Each department official has been instructed to plant two saplings.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will go to the District Bar Mirpur in Azad Kashmir.

President Dr Arif Alvi will leave for Lahore on a three-day official visit. He will attend a university convocation ceremony and also address a gathering at the Fountain House, a rehabilitation centre.

The Financial Action Task Force has decided to put Pakistan on its grey list till June. It will monitor the recommendations presented by Pakistan.

The Ministry of Law has sent a summary for appointment of Khalid Jawed Khan as the new attorney-general to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ICYMI: The Multan Sultans registered a five-wicket victory over the Lahore Qalandars in the third game of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Click here to read the full story.