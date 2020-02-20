Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Today’s outlook: PSL5 kicks off in Karachi, federal cabinet meets

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Pakistan Super League/Facebook

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicks off today at the National Stadium in Karachi. The opening ceremony will feature musicians Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Abrarul Haq and Aima Baig. It will be followed by an opener between Islamabad United and defending champions Quetta Gladiators
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad
  • Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui will give her weekly media briefing
  • Oil refineries in Karachi have resumed operations after a brief hiatus following the toxic gas leak in Keamari, officials of oil marketing companies confirmed Wednesday. They said there has been no disruption in the supply of fuel from Karachi
  • The Human Organs Transplant Authority has asked the FIA to arrest Dr Fawad Mumtaz, a transplant surgeon who had allegedly taken comedian Umar Sharif’s daughter to Azad Kashmir for a kidney transplant. Hira Sharif, 34, who had a kidney infection, passed away Tuesday in Lahore. Her father has accused Dr Mumtaz of fraud, saying that the operation was to be conducted in Lahore but he took his daughter to AJK instead
  • The Economic Coordination Committee has fixed wheat’s support price at Rs1,365. The committee decided in a meeting that 8.25 million tonnes of wheat will be bought in the new season
  • The FBR has included 12 well-known designers in its tax radar
  • ICYMI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says US President Donald Trump will make an “exclusive visit” to Pakistan after the US presidential elections in 2020. Click here to read the full story

