Today’s outlook: PM Khan heads to Layyah, Muzaffargarh

Here are some of the stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Punjab’s Layyah to attend an Ehsaas programme ceremony. He will later head to Muzaffargarh where he will inaugurate a two-way road. He’ll also visit the Recep Tayyep Erdogan Hospital.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to former party MNA Bailum Hasnain’s residence in Lahore’s Gulberg. He is expected to arrive at 2pm.

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the second and third matches of the PSL 2020 .

The PCB has suspended Umar Akmal under its Anti-Corruption Code. The Quetta Gladiators have picked Anwer Ali as Akmal’s replacement in the domestic T20 league.

The first match of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between Australia and India. Pakistan’s first match is against West Indies on February 26.

Anwar Mansoor Khan has resigned as the attorney-general. Khalid Jawed Khan has been chosen as his replacement.

The PM has ordered the FIA to prepare a report on the shortage and rise in sugar and flour prices within two weeks. The premier has also instructed the agency to draft a plan to reduce lentil prices.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear cases at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry. He will review the apex court’s orders regarding removing the encroachments across the megapolis. Senior provincial and federal government officers and the Sindh chief secretary have been summoned to the court. Railway ministry officials will also apprise the judges on the department’s progress on the circular railway project.

The Sindh High Court will hear an assets reference against provincial minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi heads to an Islamabad accountability court as it takes up the LNG tenders case against him.

ICYMI: A Pakistani soldier was martyred after Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked firing in the Kayani Sector along the Line of Control, the ISPR said Thursday. Click here to read the full story.