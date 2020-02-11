Today’s outlook: PM Khan expected to provide relief against inflation

Here are some of the stories we are expected to follow today (Tuesday).

The National Assembly will come into session today. The MNAs are expected to discuss the causes of inflated prices of commodities and the ways to bring the prices down.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet. A report on wheat shortage is expected to be presented before the cabinet. The premier is expected to make important decisions on providing relief to people from inflated prices of commodities. On February 9, PM Khan said that his government will announce on Tuesday measures to reduce the prices of basic food items. In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the premier said he understands the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will appear before the Lahore High Court, while Saad Rafique, another party leader, will present in an accountability court in the Paragon Housing Scheme case.