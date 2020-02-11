Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM Khan expected to provide relief against inflation

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM Khan expected to provide relief against inflation

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some of the stories we are expected to follow today (Tuesday).

  • The National Assembly will come into session today. The MNAs are expected to discuss the causes of inflated prices of commodities and the ways to bring the prices down.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet. A report on wheat shortage is expected to be presented before the cabinet. The premier is expected to make important decisions on providing relief to people from inflated prices of commodities. On February 9, PM Khan said that his government will announce on Tuesday measures to reduce the prices of basic food items. In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the premier said he understands the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.
  • PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will appear before the Lahore High Court, while Saad Rafique, another party leader, will present in an accountability court in the Paragon Housing Scheme case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
national assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, inflation, cabinet meeting
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.