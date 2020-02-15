Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: PM in Lahore, court hears judge attack case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Lahore. He will attend an event related to the Ehsaas Programme. He will also meet the governor and chief minister and chair important meetings.
  • An anti-terrorism court will take up the case on the attack on Justice Maqbool Baqar’s convoy in which nine people were killed in Karachi on June 26, 2013. Suspects will be indicted today.
  • The 15th Cholistan Jeep Rally to kick off today. Balochistan CM Jam Kamal will inaugurate it. The final round will be held on Sunday.
  • ICYMI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a joint session of Parliament on Friday. Kashmir is the same to us as it is to you, he said. Kashmiris have been faced with difficulties for years, he said. “Our prayers are with the people of Palestine, Cyprus, and Kashmir.” Pakistan has proven to be a close friend of Turkey, he said. It has helped us, he added. We will continue this close relationship, Erdogan vowed. Read more here.

