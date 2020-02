Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a one-day official visit to Qatar. He will meet various investors.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called an emergency meeting after it was learnt that a man from Karachi has tested positive for the coronavirus.

PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. One of the patients is from Karachi.

All private and government education institutions in Sindh will remain closed on February 27 and February 28, while those in Balochistan will be closed till March 15 due to coronavirus fears.

On this day in 2019, the PAF brought down an Indian fighter jet and arrested its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. Pakistan later sent him back to India via Wagah Border as a gesture of peace.

At least 30 people have been killed in protests in India’s capital New Delhi against the new Citizenship Amendment Law. At least three mosques, scores of homes and businesses have been torched.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were released on Wednesday from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.