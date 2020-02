Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play their first Test match in Rawalpindi. Strict security measures have been taken in the city. The Metro Bus service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been suspended

A medical board formed to look into former premier Nawaz Sharif’s case has rejected a letter by his personal physician Dr Adnan. It says the letter needs to be accompanied by medical reports

A three-day pet show begins in Karachi today

Senate and National Assembly sessions have been called

The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in China has risen to 630. Over 2,400 new cases have been reported in Hubei

The Sindh Building Control Authority has told residents of Karachi's Moon Garden to vacate the building on February 10.