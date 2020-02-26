Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Multan Sultans play Peshawar Zalmi, PM chairs meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/Twitter

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

  • The eighth game of the Pakistan Super League will be played between the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. It will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium that is hosting an international game for the first time in 12 years.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting to discuss reducing electricity prices. He chaired a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday and lauded the Punjab cabinet’s move to not extend PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s bail. Sharif is in London for his medical treatment.
  • Former Karachi mayor Niamatullah Khan died in Karachi on Tuesday at the age of 90 after a prolonged illness. His funeral prayers will be held today near Idarah Noor e Haq in Jamshed Town.
  • A total of 2,764 coronavirus deaths have been reported across the globe. Iran Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi also tested positive for the virus.
  • The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the corruption cases against them.
  • ICYMI: India rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday for US President Donald Trump on the second day of a visit high on spectacular optics, but deadly unrest exposed religious tensions that his host is accused of stoking. Click here to read the full story

