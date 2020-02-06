Today’s outlook: Govt meets IMF, court hears Imran Farooq case

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

A government team will meet the IMF delegation in Islamabad

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear cases pertaining to the anti-encroachment operation and circular railway at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court takes up Dr Imran Farooq murder case. It will continue recording the testimonies of witnesses via video link. Dr Farooq was an MQM leader who was stabbed to death outside his home in London in 2010

The Lahore High Court will hear the bail plea of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said the schedule for his brother Nawaz Sharif’s procedure had been delayed due the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz

ICYMI: Five Pakistani students have been diagnosed with coronavirus in China, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing confirmed on Wednesday. Click here to read the full story