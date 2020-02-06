Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Govt meets IMF, court hears Imran Farooq case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Govt meets IMF, court hears Imran Farooq case

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • A government team will meet the IMF delegation in Islamabad
  • Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear cases pertaining to the anti-encroachment operation and circular railway at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry
  • An Islamabad anti-terrorism court takes up Dr Imran Farooq murder case. It will continue recording the testimonies of witnesses via video link. Dr Farooq was an MQM leader who was stabbed to death outside his home in London in 2010
  • The Lahore High Court will hear the bail plea of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said the schedule for his brother Nawaz Sharif’s procedure had been delayed due the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz
  • ICYMI: Five Pakistani students have been diagnosed with coronavirus in China, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing confirmed on Wednesday. Click here to read the full story

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf imran farooq
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.