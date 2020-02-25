Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet to discuss FATF progress, IMF negotiations

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

The Federal Cabinet will meet today. The members will be briefed about the FATF session in Paris and ongoing dialogue with the IMF.

An Islamabad accountability court is expected to hear the Nandipur Power Plant reference. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is expected to appear in court.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in a press statement, has instructed banks to start collecting Hajj applications from today till March 6. All the banks have been informed of the decisions.

The Karachi kidnapping case took another turn after the child’s body was found from her house’s water tank. Her parents had registered a kidnapping case and held two women responsible for it.

The scrutiny committee which is investigating PTI’s funds has summoned the respondents in the case today. The PTI has been accused of attaining funds illegally.

The Balochistan cabinet will meet today as well. Members are expected to discuss a 24-point agenda.