Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet to discuss FATF progress, IMF negotiations

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at PM Office on July 9, 2019. Photo: PID

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

  • The Federal Cabinet will meet today. The members will be briefed about the FATF session in Paris and ongoing dialogue with the IMF.
  • An Islamabad accountability court is expected to hear the Nandipur Power Plant reference. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is expected to appear in court.
  • The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in a press statement, has instructed banks to start collecting Hajj applications from today till March 6. All the banks have been informed of the decisions.
  • The Karachi kidnapping case took another turn after the child’s body was found from her house’s water tank. Her parents had registered a kidnapping case and held two women responsible for it.
  • The scrutiny committee which is investigating PTI’s funds has summoned the respondents in the case today. The PTI has been accused of attaining funds illegally.
  • The Balochistan cabinet will meet today as well. Members are expected to discuss a 24-point agenda.

