Three years later Islamabad’s Embassy Road still awaits repair

Islamabad’s two-kilometre long Embassy Road has been under construction for the past three years but still hasn’t been repaired.

People have called the material used in the repair sub-standard. “Every time the road is reconstructed, cracks start reappearing,” a resident said.

The repair of the road first started in August 2017 and was supposed to be completed in a year. However, three years have passed and commuters still can’t use the road.

“The roads are made from our tax money,” a commuter said. “The government should at least get these roads constructed properly so that our money is not wasted again and again,” he added.

The Capital Development Authority, however, has blamed the delay on other reasons. In 2017, Punjab’s Environment Protection Agency filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the cutting of trees by the CDA. Although the court had disposed of the case in 2018, the road still hasn’t been constructed.

“The public should refrain from filing cases against public projects,” said CDA spokesperson Safdar Shah.

The delay in the construction of the road has created a lot of difficulties for the public.