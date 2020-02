Karachi police have taken three TikTokers into custody for attempting to violate the “sanctity” of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum, the tomb’s administration said Tuesday.

They were making TikTok videos inside the premises of the mausoleum, the administration said.

The management board caught them and later handed them over to the police for legal action.

No one will be allowed to violate the sanctity of the mausoleum, the administration said.