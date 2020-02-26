‘Three Lahore men ruptured disabled man’s intestines with compressed air’

Three men have been arrested in Lahore for attacking a disabled young man and filling gas in his body, causing his internal organs to rupture.

The victim, Usman, worked at a Total Parco petrol pump in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi. On February 10, at around 4pm or 5pm, three men identified as Waqas, Liaquat and Qaiser came to the petrol pump.

They began hurling abuses at him, and when he responded, they grabbed him, held his legs and arms and sodomised him with the pipe used to fill compressed air in tyres. They turned on the pump, causing his intestines to rupture.

When Usman began to bleed, they picked him up and took him to his house on their motorcycle. They dumped him on the ground outside the house and fled. The family took him to Mayo Hospital where he remained for a while before being discharged.

Usman’s brother Abdul Rahman lodged a case at the Gulshan-e-Ravi police station under Section 324 (attempted murder).

The police arrested all three men and have obtained their physical remand.

But Usman’s family says they want monetary help from the government. He is currently bed-ridden and the family doesn’t have the money to have him treated.

His brother has called the incident inhumane and said the suspects threatened him not to file a case.