Three labourers were killed after the wall of an under construction madrassa in Lahore’s Gujar Colony collapsed on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Arshad, Nadeem and Kareem Buksh.

Five people have been injured and they have been shifted to a hospital.

The police said that the labourers were working on extending the madrassa.

The hospital said that the bodies will be handed over to the heirs after the postmortem examinations.