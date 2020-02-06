Three Islamabad officials suspended for misplacing a file

The Capital Development Authority management has suspended its three officials on charges of misconduct and inefficiency, the authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The officials have been suspended in accordance with clause 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992, it added.

The officers have been suspended for misplacing a plot file. An inquiry revealed that the said plot file was with the three officers and they were held responsible for misplacing it.

These officers include Zafer Abbas Awan, Adnan Aslam and Irfan of the estate management department.