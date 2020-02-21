Three gangs accused of ATM robberies arrested in Islamabad

Three gangs accused of robbing people coming out from ATMs were arrested on Thursday in Islamabad, according to the police.

“The gangs used to wait for people who went inside ATMs and then robbed them when they came out,” said ASP Shahnawaz. “Seven employees of multiple banks in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also involved in these robberies,” he said.

The suspects admitted to their crimes in police custody.

“One of the members of the gang used to work inside the bank,” the ASP said. “As soon as a big transaction took place, he informed his accomplices outside who then robbed people as soon as they came out,” he added.

The police have also arrested gangs involved in snatching at gunpoint from Golra, F-10 and Blue Area.