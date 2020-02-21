Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three gangs accused of ATM robberies arrested in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three gangs accused of ATM robberies arrested in Islamabad

Photo: AFP

Three gangs accused of robbing people coming out from ATMs were arrested on Thursday in Islamabad, according to the police.

“The gangs used to wait for people who went inside ATMs and then robbed them when they came out,” said ASP Shahnawaz. “Seven employees of multiple banks in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also involved in these robberies,” he said.

The suspects admitted to their crimes in police custody.

“One of the members of the gang used to work inside the bank,” the ASP said. “As soon as a big transaction took place, he informed his accomplices outside who then robbed people as soon as they came out,” he added.

The police have also arrested gangs involved in snatching at gunpoint from Golra, F-10 and Blue Area.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Rawalpindi, ATM, robberies, gangs, ASP, Golra, F-10, Blue Area, banks
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.