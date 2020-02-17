Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Three-day anti-polio campaign begins in Pindi Bhattian

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
More than 200,000 children will be administered polio drops

More than 200,000 children will be administered polio drops in Pindi Bhattian as the city’s three-day anti-polio campaign began on Monday.

According to officials, children under the age of five will be administered the drops.

The Punjab health department has formed 500 teams that will go door-to-door and administer polio vaccines to the children.

“I want to encourage parents to get their children administered so that we completely eradicate this dangerous disease from the country,” Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza said.

