Four coal miners, including three brothers, were killed when a landslide struck a coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki on Wednesday.

The bodies were taken out of the mine after an operation of five hours by the other coal miners and rescue officials.

Rescue officials said the workers were killed after a big portion of the coal mine caved in as they were busy digging deep inside the mine.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Khan, Adam Khan, Gul Khan and Sharafuddin.