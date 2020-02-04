Three Afghan nationals arrested for ‘robbing women outside Rawalpindi malls’

Three Afghan nationals were arrested on Monday for snatching and robbery in Rawalpindi and its suburbs.

The alleged head of their group managed to escape and is on the run, according to the police.

“It was a group of four Afghan nationals,” said Cantt SHO Ahsan Kiyani. “They used rob and snatch valuables from people in multiple areas, especially from women outside shopping malls,” he said.

The police have confiscated weapons, stolen cars, stolen mobile phones and foreign currency from them. The suspects confessed their crimes under the police custody.

“I robbed people in Hasan Abdal, Pir Wadhai, Taxila and Saddar,” one of the suspects said. My mother was unwell and I had no other option, he added.

“We have dispatched police teams to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well so that their accomplice can be arrested immediately,” SHO Kiyani added.