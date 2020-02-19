Three 2014 Wagah Border attackers sentenced to death

A special Lahore anti-terrorism court sentenced three men to death for the 2014 suicide attack at the Wagah Border. Over 50 people were killed and 100 injured in the attack.

The court announced the verdict on Wednesday. It found three men, Haseebullah, Saeed Jhan and Hussain, guilty and sentenced them to death five times. It also imposed a 300-year imprisonment and life imprisonments on the men.

They have also been ordered to pay a Rs10 million fine.

Three suspects, Shabbir, Ghulam Hussian and Nadeem, were acquitted due to lac of evidence.

The 2014 blast targeted a checkpoint at the border, the only crossing border between Pakistan and India. Three Pakistani border force personnel were also killed.