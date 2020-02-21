Things moving in right direction: PM Khan on US-Taliban talks

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US government, saying that “things are moving in the right direction”.

“Since my government has come in, we have left no stone unturned for there to be peace in Afghanistan,” PM Khan told VRT News in an interview. “And fortunately, things are moving in the right direction.”

The US officials have, a number of times, appreciated Pakistan for facilitating talks between the Taliban and American authorities. It is believed that Islamabad played a key role in bringing the insurgent group to the table.

The US and the Taliban announced on Friday afternoon that they will sign a historic agreement that would pave the way to ending America’s longest war.

“It (the process) is not going to be easy because there has been 19 years of conflict,” PM Khan said. However, he said that both the US and Taliban want to end the war now.

“The Americans are wanting peace and dialogue with Taliban and Taliban…now sitting with the Americans.”