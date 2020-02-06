The world had forgotten Kashmir before Aug 5: Imran Khan

The world had forgotten Kashmir before August 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a crowd in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur on Thursday afternoon. “But today, the Kashmir issue has been internationalised.”

There are eight million people under curfew in Indian-held Kashmir, he said, adding that they had been going through a very difficult time since August 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 and locked down the area.

He said the reason for this gathering was to send a message to the people in occupied Kashmir that everyone was standing with them.

God says that after hard times, there are times of peace, said PM Khan, adding that he sees good times ahead for the people of Kashmir.

India didn’t want the Kashmir issue to be internationalised, he said, adding that it always claimed Kashmir was a bilateral issue. Even Pakistan’s Muslim allies didn’t talk about it, he said.

He martyred our trees and it always pains me when someone cuts down our trees, he said. Whoever takes votes based on hatred, they may win the election but they spread hatred, said PM Khan.

He said the Kashmir issue has been internationalised because of Modi’s actions. It was brought up three times during UNSC meetings in the last six months, he said.

“We’re all praying for you,” said the prime minister. I promised to be your ambassador and today I’m not standing here as Pakistan’s PM but as Kashmir’s ambassador, he said.

Since August 5, I have told every world leader I’ve spoken to about the atrocities in Kashmir, he said, counting three talks with US President Donald Trump, one with UK PM Boris Johnson and two with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Which means the world know how Kashmir is suffering, he said.

The world is calling for India to lift the curfew, that’s why I see good times ahead, he said. And once that curfew lifts, a sea of people will come out and with one voice, shout for freedom, he said.

Modi won’t have a card left to play, he promised, condemning his statement in which he claimed that India could make Pakistan “bite the dust” in less than 10 days.

God says each human life is precious, and that killing one person is like killing all of humanity, said PM Khan. But He also says that martyrs hold a high place in heaven, he said. This means, Mr Modi, that this nation is ready to fight, he said.

PM Khan also praised Pakistan’s “battled hardened” army and said no one fears death here.

We are a peaceful country but don’t think to rebuild your fascist Hindu base by tangling with us, it’ll be your last mistake, he warned.