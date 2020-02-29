The Pakistani editor is dead, long live social media?

Editors used to decide what was News but now it feels like social media and the number of likes tells editors what stories to follow. If it goes viral, it must be important.

How true is this, asked journalist Benazir Shah this weekend at the Lahore Literary Festival 2020 in a discussion with journalist Munizae Jahangir, The Current’s Marium Chaudhry, SAMAA TV founder Zafar Siddiqi and Pakistan Today’s Arif Nizami.

Many stories are driven by Pakistan’s political parties which are using social media. Marium Chaudhry pointed out that, “It’s all about keh PTI ne social media per kya keh dya, ye hogaya, uss ne kya tweet kardi—a lot of stories are being generated from there.” In this way, yes, a lot of questions are taken from social media and that sets an agenda.

Munizae Jahangir added that her daily work with a team from mainstream media and then a team from social media showed her how the news cycle is shaped. The mainstream is following all the politicians, what is happening in Parliament, the National Assembly. But this means that a lot of news is being ignored.

When the student movement happened social media in India and Pakistan broke boundaries to report it but mainstream media missed the story. “The reason it did so was because it isn’t following the story anymore,” said Munizae Jahangir. “That’s my problem now; I feel as a journalist that we are stuck, we are stuck in statement journalism, politicians are driving the agenda and to a certain extent they can do that because they are policy-makers.”

It is cheaper to just do talk shows than fund investigative TV reporting, she argued

Few newsrooms will give you the driver, car, fuel to go to far-off places and cover one story. “Every big hour is a talk show and I think that has taken the voice of the people away,” she said. “That voice is being found on social media.” So she doesn’t think that social media is driving the agenda. A story drives the agenda. It just depends on who’s following it—or ignoring it.