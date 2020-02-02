Ten baby crocodiles die within three days at Bahawalpur Zoo

In the past three days, at least 10 baby crocodiles have died at the Bahawalpur Zoo. Their bodies were found in a swamp, according to the zoo administration.

The caretaker has blamed cold weather for the deaths but the administration said they died of suffocation.

The bodies of the reptiles have been sent for a post-mortem examination so that the real reason behind the deaths could be determined.

“Lack of care is not the reason,” said Dr Tariq, the zoo’s veterinary officer. “We have sent the carcasses for a post-mortem examination and the report will tell us what the matter actually was,” he added.

The director-general of the Punjab Wildlife Department has taken notice of the incident and has ordered a detailed report to be submitted within 48 hours.

Visitors at the zoo have complained of negligence in the care of animals. Last month, a puma and other animals also died at the zoo.