Teen’s body found in Multan animal enclosure, foul play suspected

Posted: Feb 23, 2020
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

A teenager’s body was found in an animal enclosure in Multan on Saturday night, leading the police to believe foul play was involved.

Thirteen-year-old Haris left his house in Ismailabad to play but never returned. His family began searching for him and, after eight hours, found his body in a nearby animal enclosure.

The Muzaffarabad police say the owner of the enclosure fled. We have formed teams and are looking for him, RPO Wasim Ahmed Siyal said.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report that will give them the cause of death.

Haris’ family has appealed to the authorities for justice.

