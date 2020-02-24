Teachers, students arrested during protest outside Balochistan Assembly

They want the fees reduced, merit quota and scholarships

Dozens of students and teachers of the Balochistan University of Medical and Health Sciences were arrested on Monday during a protest outside the Balochistan Assembly in Quetta.

Students and employees of the varsity have been protesting ever since the status of the institute was changed from a college to a university under the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Act No VII, 2017.

They have been demanding the dismissal of the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Dr Naqibullah, the restoration of Bolan Medical University (separate from the medical college) and a reduction in fees.

According to the students, merit quota for students at the university was abolished after the new law was passed and the management had also refused scholarships for them.

The protesters claimed that they were peacefully protesting when the police arrested them. Instead of providing security, the officers arrested us and took several people into their custody, a protester added.

After the incident, students across Pakistan took to Twitter and condemned the arrest. They demanded that the government should release the protesters immediately.

A similar incident took place last week as well when students and teachers of the university had clashed with the police at the GPO Chowk.