Swat man hospitalised for months after hair transplant goes wrong

Three quacks arrested in crackdown by healthcare commission

He later found out that the facility was being operated by a quack. Tufail got a severe skin infection and was hospitalised for several months within two days of the transplant.

"I am still getting treatment," he told SAMAA TV.It has been at least 18 months since the transplant.

A plastic surgeon from Peshawar says hair transplant procedures require skill. Specialisation and experience is a requirement for the individual doing a hair transplant.

A non-professional cannot deal with the side effects, he said.

A crackdown against quacks is under way in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the health care commission. Three suspects have been arrested so far.