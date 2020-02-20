Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Swat man hospitalised for months after hair transplant goes wrong

Posted: Feb 20, 2020
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Three quacks arrested in crackdown by healthcare commission

Tufail Muhammad got a hair transplant from a local clinic in Swat over a year ago.

He later found out that the facility was being operated by a quack. Tufail got a severe skin infection and was hospitalised for several months within two days of the transplant.

"I am still getting treatment," he told SAMAA TV.It has been at least 18 months since the transplant.

A plastic surgeon from Peshawar says hair transplant procedures require skill. Specialisation and experience is a requirement for the individual doing a hair transplant.

A non-professional cannot deal with the side effects, he said.

A crackdown against quacks is under way in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the health care commission. Three suspects have been arrested so far.
