Supreme Court upholds decision to stop JIT’s Model Town investigation

The Supreme Court has upheld a Lahore High Court decision to stop the JIT’s investigation into the Model Town case.

During a hearing on Thursday, the court rejected requests by the Punjab government and Pakistan Awami Tehreek to overturn the high court’s ruling.

It has directed the Lahore High Court to pronounce a verdict in the petitions against the JIT in three months. The top court also directed the chief justice of the high court to form a bench in light of this order.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said a verdict on the Model Town incident has to be announced, come what may.

The PAT lawyer had argued that the decision to stop the JIT from working was made with ill intentions. He said the high court had interfered with the Supreme Court’s order, however, Justice Ahmed warned him not to involve the top court in this.

A lawyer representing the police said one FIR in this case was lodged by the government and the other by the PAT. Investigations cannot be conducted during a trial, he said.