Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Supreme Court stops FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT project

Posted: Feb 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

The Supreme Court has stopped the FIA from investigating the Peshawar BRT project.

The court has summoned details on the cost of the project and how much has been completed. The provincial government has extended the completion date once again.

The court heard on Monday an appeal filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against a Peshawar High Court decision. Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel asked whether the project even had a completion date.

The government lawyer said another completion date had been given. It will now be completed in July, he said.

It was started in 2018 and underwent several design changes. The lawyer said the Peshawar High Court gave relief that was never asked for. The petitioner only wanted construction to be stopped in front of his house, he claimed. The court had ordered the FIA to investigate the project.

The hearing was adjourned for an unspecified amount of time.

'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
