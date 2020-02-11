Supreme Court orders Rs1m compensation in Amal Umer case

The Supreme Court has ordered the Sindh government to pay a compensation of Rs1 million in the Amal Umer murder case.

On August 13, 2018, ten-year-old Umer was killed in a crossfire between police and two robbers soon after they mugged her family in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The bullet that hit her was fired by a policeman.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was heading a two-member bench, ordered that Rs500,000 should be paid to Umer’s parents and the remaining amount should be paid to the Rah-e-Amal Trust in line with the government’s policy regarding compensation for murder victims.

Justice Ahmed said that negligence exists in the basic training provided to police officers and they aren’t even aware as to where to shoot and where not to.

Street crimes in the city are increasing and the police always know who is involved in the crime and who isn’t, the top judge said. He gave an example of a recent robbery where the snatcher also took the school bag of a boy.

A person will be helpless if four robbers have their weapons pointed at them, Justice Ahmed added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, on the other hand, said that robberies on the roads can’t be stopped and that’s the failure of the policing system.