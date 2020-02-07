Supreme Court wants an end to Karachi’s kachi abadis

The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to raze kachi abadis (shanty towns) in Karachi and ensure residential colonies are restored to their original state.

Hearing the Karachi encroachments case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Friday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah directed the government to raze illegal constructions in government quarters and on Gizri Road.

Slamming the KMC, KDA and DHA, the chief justice said 55% of Karachi has been taken up by kachi abadis. The civil government isn’t working, nor are the Sindh and federal governments, he said.

Who is encroaching on government land, asked Justice Ahmed. He ordered the government to clear Jahangir Road and move the residents elsewhere.

How are you giving approval for the construction of multi-storey buildings, he asked, adding that a flyover has been constructed in front of the Quaid’s Mausoleum. You cant even see it from Sharae Quaideen anymore, he said.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor responded that it was because of the construction of buildings, not the flyover. Flyovers and underpasses for the federal government-funded Green Line BRT are being constructed in front of the mausoleum.

If I were to review it, everything would turn out to be illegal, said Justice Gulzar. And then everyone would be fired, including me, he said. Even if I go, it doesn’t matter, added the CJP. “We must work under the law.”

The court ordered the Sindh High Court to immediately dispose of a petition on construction on the Nehr-e-Khayyam. No commercial construction will be allowed, said the SC.